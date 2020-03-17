Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

TELL opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

