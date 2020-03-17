Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 1,804,792 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 224.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804,792 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.47% of Slack worth $58,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $113,570,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Slack by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares during the last quarter. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $27,569,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,796 shares of company stock worth $6,355,958.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack from to in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.76.

NYSE WORK traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 21,967,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 184.85%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

