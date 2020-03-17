Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,070,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,509,000. Viela Bio makes up approximately 0.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 8.20% of Viela Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

VIE traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

