Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 687,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 35.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.00% of Alibaba Group worth $5,384,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,247,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The firm has a market cap of $470.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.85. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

