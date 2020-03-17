Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,689,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504,894 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 5.15% of Tuniu worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 21,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Tuniu Corp has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

