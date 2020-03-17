Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Grows Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 6.1% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of Paypal worth $931,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 17,964,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,028,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

