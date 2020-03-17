Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $639.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,965 shares during the quarter. Dell accounts for approximately 4.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 1.71% of Dell worth $639,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Dell by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

