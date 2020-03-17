Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 72,300 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.26% of Visa worth $946,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 22,289,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91. The company has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

