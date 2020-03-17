Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 825,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the quarter. Coherus Biosciences comprises approximately 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 10.53% of Coherus Biosciences worth $132,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

CHRS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. 2,530,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,098. The company has a market cap of $937.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.