Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 3,612,660 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,612,660 shares during the quarter. Univar accounts for about 1.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 3.92% of Univar worth $160,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Univar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Univar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 753,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

