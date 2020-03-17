Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 380,792 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380,792 shares during the period. Portola Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 6.16% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $114,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLA. Cowen cut their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of PTLA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,826. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

