Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $69.16 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,499,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,162,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 5.01% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:VIR traded up $4.50 on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,091. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

