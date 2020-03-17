Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

TENB stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after buying an additional 523,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenable by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 132,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

