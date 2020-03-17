Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 92,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. Terex has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $951,605. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Terex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.