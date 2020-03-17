Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.64 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. Terra has a total market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 379.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.