Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Tervita stock remained flat at $$4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533. Tervita has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.88.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

