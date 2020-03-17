Tezos One Day Volume Reaches $136.95 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00026116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $972.71 million and $136.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 704,041,359 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

