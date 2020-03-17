Thar Token Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Thar Token has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $15,756.70 and approximately $28.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,497 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

