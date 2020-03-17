The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,648 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $110,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,480,000 after purchasing an additional 594,790 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 743,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 158,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 2,279,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,142,480. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.