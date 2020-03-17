Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $25,456.49 and $27,211.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00641343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010281 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

