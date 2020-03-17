Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145,786.88

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 151.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $145,786.88 and $2,534.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00067745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.03965075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039440 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.