Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 50,993 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,993 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 849,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000.

Shares of NULV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200,072 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

