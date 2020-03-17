Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 495.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of AptarGroup worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

ATR traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

