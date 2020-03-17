Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4,528.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Cimarex Energy worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 5,146,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

