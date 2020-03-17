Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

HPP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,244. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

