Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of Oceaneering International worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP David K. Lawrence purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis purchased 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

