Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Alteryx worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,039. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.37, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,518 shares of company stock worth $69,268,853 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

