Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 21,781 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,978. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 186.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

