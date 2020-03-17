Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 38,876 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Nutanix worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 27,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 1,165,271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $8,267,000. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $6,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3,652.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,414. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.