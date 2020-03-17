Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,779 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 8,898,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,475. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

