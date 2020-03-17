Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 56,206 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 373,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,124. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

