Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 82,152 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 503.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $10.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

