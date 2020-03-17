Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,823 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,576. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.10. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.