Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.13% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $602.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTBI. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

