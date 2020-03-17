Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.68% of Standard Motor Products worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMP stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $834.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

