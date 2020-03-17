Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 689.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,106. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

