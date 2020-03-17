Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 254,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 13,182,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

