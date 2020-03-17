Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Celanese worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,327,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 1,749,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,470. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.