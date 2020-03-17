Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. 789,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,883. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

