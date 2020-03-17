Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.69% of Neenah worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of Neenah stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 170,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,624. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NP. DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.