Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124,423 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after buying an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,038,000 after buying an additional 319,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

