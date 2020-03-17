Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.10 Million Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.46% of First Defiance Financial worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 266,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. On average, analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

