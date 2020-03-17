Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.38 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

SYY stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,462,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

