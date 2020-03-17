Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.42 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Insulet worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,350,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.83 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.