Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.55 Million Stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of Descartes Systems Group worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 238,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

