Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.82% of Cryolife worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 102,513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cryolife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 192,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CRY traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,412. The company has a market capitalization of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of 537.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.86. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.