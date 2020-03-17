Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of CyrusOne worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 241,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

