Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

NYSE JLL traded down $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. 840,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

