Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.67% of National HealthCare worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National HealthCare by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,685. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

