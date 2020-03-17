Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of ExlService worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of EXLS traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 483,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,474. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

